SKDRDP to clean 16,797 places of prayer and worship during Independence Day cleanliness drive

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-government organisation, has planned to clean 16,797 places of prayer and worship across the State ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The drive will be undertaken from August 8 to 14.

This drive is being conducted nearly for a decade as per the direction of Pattadhikari and Project President D Veerendra Heggade and his wife Hemavathi V Heggade as they believed that places of religious importance were part of everyone’s life, said SKDRDP Executive Director S.S. Anil Kumar in a release. Upkeep of religious places would not only freshen up the minds of devotees, but also would spread the message of cleanliness in society, he said.

SKDRDP through self-help group members and other volunteers has been taking up the mass cleaning activities twice a year: during Independence Day and Makar Sankranti.

Besides SHG members, members of managing committees of religious places, Jana Jagruthi members, Navachetana Samithi members, Shaurya Emergency Response team members, local bodies members and village residents take part in the initiative.

As many as 3,95,724 volunteers and others are expected to participate in this Independence Day cleanliness drive. During the drive, the volunteers would clean the premises of temples, churches and masjids.

They would also clean waterbodies around these places. The volunteers would also focus on cleaning public toilets and roads in villages and cities.