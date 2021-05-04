SKDRDP provides oxygen to Wenlock

MANGALURU

04 May 2021 19:59 IST

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) on Tuesday supplied 5.5 tonnes of oxygen to Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, as part of the efforts to provide 100 tonnes of oxygen to government hospitals in the State.

A release from SKDRDP here said that Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade gave instructions to provide oxygen to government hospitals in view of reports of oxygen shortage in the State. SKDRDP got in touch with Jindal Steels plant at Torangal in Ballari to get oxygen.

As part of its efforts, one cryogenic tanker carrying 5.5 tonnes of oxygen reached Mangaluru. It was handed over to the district administration through Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in the presence of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel by SKDRDP COO Anil Kumar.

SKDRDP Executive Director L.H. Manjunath said that the supply would cater to oxygen requirements at the Wenlock Hospital for the next three days.

SKDRDP was bearing the entire cost of procuring oxygen and supplying it to government hospitals, the release added.