Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade urged parents to get their wards admitted to government schools as quality education is being offered in these schools with all basic amenities.

There were plenty of opportunities if students study in government schools, Mr. Heggade said. He urged parents to make use of those opportunities for a bright future of their wards. He was speaking after flagging off vehicles transporting desks and benches to government schools in four districts, and handing over solid waste transporting vehicle for Ujire comprehensive solid waste management centre, which were sponsored by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) at Dharmasthala on November 12.

Urging the government of Karnataka to fill vacant posts of teachers in government schools, the Rajya Sabha MP asked beneficiary schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Kasargod districts to make the best use of the furniture being provided to them. As many as 507 schools in these districts were being provided 4,044 pairs of desks-benches worth ₹2.75 crore this year.

In his introductory address, SKDRDP Executive Director S. S. Anil Kumar said the project was giving priority to providing basic amenities in rural schools. The project has provided 1,030 guest teachers to government schools across Karnataka this year, he said.

DK Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh appreciated the gesture of SKDRDP towards the cause of primary education.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions Venkatesh Subraya Patagar said SKDRDP’s support for primary education has helped the department to perform well in the district.

Solid waste management

Mr. Heggade handed over the key of a waste transporting vehicle worth ₹46.65 lakh, and sanction letter for other equipment for the comprehensive solid waste management centre being established at Ujire to Dr. Anandh.

Hemavathi V. Heggade, Belthangady taluk panchayat Executive Officer Bhavanishankar, Dharmasthala gram panchayat President Vimala, and SKDRDP Regional Director Anand Suvarna were among those present.