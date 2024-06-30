Having arranged the planting of over 72 crore tree saplings in the last two decades with the help of volunteers, the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-government organisation, plans to plant 10 lakh fruit-bearing tree saplings across Karnataka this year.

Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology B. Eshwar Khandre will launch the “Dashalaksha Hannina Gidagala Naati” programme through Vruksha Bandhana on Tuesday, July 2, at Alampuri in Kavalapadoor village of Bantwal taluk at 10.30 a.m. in the presence of Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, Rajesh U. Naik, Bantwal MLA, and others, said a release from SKDRDP.

Of the 10 lakh saplings planned to be planted, three lakh would be wild fruit varieties and the remaining would be other social forestry-related saplings. At least 5,000 saplings were planned to be planted in each of the 257 Project offices in the State, the release said. The project has set apart ₹1 crore for this year’s initiative.

With the increased incidents of wild animals destroying fruit and other crops, Mr. Heggade realised the need for growing fruit-yielding trees close to forest areas to prevent animal intrusion into human habitations. The first of such programmes were conducted in 2021. The project however has been undertaking sapling plantations for the last 20 years and has arranged 72 crore saplings plantation through 17,000 programmes with the support of 14 lakh people. SKDRDP has been undertaking various environment conservation initiatives, including the rejuvenation of tanks and open wells, vented dams, sapling plantations, etc. for the last 42 years.

The Shourya teams that help people and the administration in times of natural calamities would undertake the planting initiative. Over 10,300 members of these teams would undertake the sapling plantation in association with local self-governments, Forest Department and Project beneficiaries at various places. SKDRDP’s agriculture supervisors would monitor the progress in every taluk even as they coordinate the identification of farmers and distribution of saplings.

During Tuesday’s programme, the dignitaries would distribute tree saplings and release brochures on Shourya and Agri-forestry. Avinash Kodankiri of Narimogru in Puttur taluk will be presented with the Aranya Mitra Award. Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhinal, Conservator of Forests V. Karikalan, Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony Mariappa, Assistant Conservator Sridhar, Kavalapadoor Gram Panchayat President Lakshminarayana Sharma and others would attend the programme, said SKDRDP Regional Director Vivek V. Pais in the release.