SKDRDP opens new administrative office

Dharmashree, the newly-built administrative office of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), was inaugurated at Dharmasthala recently.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda inaugurated the building in the presence of Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gowda said society could be called “developed” only when every resident becomes self sufficient.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary distributed nearly 20,000 garbage bins on the occasion. He said the State government has come out with the mass marriage scheme in Muzrai temples based on the Dharmasthala model.

Mr. Heggade attributed the success of SKDRDP to over 1,500 representatives of the Project. He also handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh to the National Defence Fund through Mr. Gowda.

Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, distributed aids and appliances to over 1,400 differently-abled persons.