Mangaluru

SKDRDP opens new administrative office

more-in

Dharmashree, the newly-built administrative office of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), was inaugurated at Dharmasthala recently.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda inaugurated the building in the presence of Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gowda said society could be called “developed” only when every resident becomes self sufficient.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary distributed nearly 20,000 garbage bins on the occasion. He said the State government has come out with the mass marriage scheme in Muzrai temples based on the Dharmasthala model.

Mr. Heggade attributed the success of SKDRDP to over 1,500 representatives of the Project. He also handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh to the National Defence Fund through Mr. Gowda.

Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, distributed aids and appliances to over 1,400 differently-abled persons.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 1:30:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/skdrdp-opens-new-administrative-office/article30669530.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY