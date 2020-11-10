SKDRDP launches Jnana Tana to help rural Kannada-medium students

D. Veerendra Heggade, president, Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, a non-governmental organisation, handing over tabs and laptops to rural students in Dharmasthala of Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

MANGALURU

10 November 2020 01:07 IST

Tabs and laptops to have pre-loaded curriculum of English, Science, Mathematics subjects

In a boost to the morale of Kannada-medium students in rural areas in the State, Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-governmental organisation, will distribute 20,000 tabs and 10,000 laptops at an estimated cost of ₹ 81 crore in the current academic year.

These tabs and laptops will come with pre-loaded Kannada-medium curriculum of English, Science and Mathematics subjects for students from Class 5 to Class 10.

Launching the initiative under the title Jnana Tana in Dharmasthala on Monday, SKDRDP president D. Veerendra Heggade said that it will benefit about one lakh students.

With this, he said, such students who have been deprived of online education due to lack of tabs and laptops can join the mainstream.

Mr. Heggade gave away tabs and laptops symbolically to six students on the occasion.

He said that the NGO has risen to the occasion to help children of common people. The attitude that only the rich can have tabs and laptops is not proper. The initiative has been launched to help rural students to build their career using the tools of Information Technology. Students who have availed themselves of the facility should make the best use of it. Executive Director of SKDRDP L.H. Manjunath told The Hindu that SD cards having the pre-loaded Kannada-medium curriculum will be given with the tabs and laptops. Hence, students need not purchase SIM card or have Internet or WiFi connectivity.

Even if there is no phone and Internet connectivity in rural areas, students can engage themselves in learning by being at home. But the tabs and laptops have options to get phone, bluetooth, Internet and WiFi connectivity.

Mr. Manjunath said that the tabs, laptops and curriculum will not be given free. The family of each beneficiary will have to bear the margin money fixed. The NGO will extend financial assistance to student families to bear their cost.

The manufacturing companies of tabs, laptops and suppliers of the curriculum have agreed to supply them at concessional rate. Hence, the margin money of student families will also come down, he said.

He said that the NGO will appoint 450 trained honorary teachers to guide and help students who have been given the tabs, laptops and curriculum. The teachers will also conduct tests for such students to assess their performance.