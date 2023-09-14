September 14, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) handed over 45 liquid nitrogen containers to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department of Karnataka to carry semen for artificial insemination of cattle. SKDRDP is headed by Rajya Sabha MP D. Veerendra Heggade who is the dharmadhikari of the Sri Manjunath temple in Dharmasthala,

On September 13, Mr Heggade and his wife Hemavathi V. Heggade handed over five containers meant for nine taluks, to the department, at a programme in Dharmasthala.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Heggade said SKDRDP has been promoting dairy farming through special grants and guidance across Karnataka, besides encouraging horticulture crops that bring daily income to farmers.

Promoting dairy farming in Bidar district

Mr. Heggade has allocated ₹2.45 crore from his MP local area development funds to support dairy farming activities in Bidar district.

Funds were provided to seven societies to construct their own building, 42 societies to procure automatic milk collection machines, 20 societies to get milk fat analysers and weighing machines, and 38 societies to buy furniture. While 40 societies are being revived, the daily milk production in the district rose from 19,000 litres to 31,000 litres with these initiatives.

Milk revolution in Dakshina Kannada district

Dairy farming training is being imparted in all Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institutes (RUDSETI) promoted by SKDRDP, the Siddavana Gurukula and the Rathnamanasa Hostel, both in Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district.

Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Arun Kumar said an average of 2.5 lakh litres of milk is collected daily from 398 milk producers cooperative societies in Dakshina Kannada district. Yet, there is a shortfall of about 1 lakh litres of milk. Rural women are empowered to lead self-sustained lives through dairy farming, and congratulated the contribution of the SKDRDP to the dairy farming sector.

Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath said Dakshina Kannada is leading in dairy farming development following support from SKDRDP.