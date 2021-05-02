SKDRDP free vehicle service for COVID-19 patients

MANGALURU

02 May 2021

Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, a non-governmental organisation, will introduce on Monday 350 vehicles across the State to enable COVID-19 patients in rural areas to reach hospitals, COVID care centres and to return home after treatment.

This free service will be available for the next two weeks, project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath said in a release on Sunday.

The service will be available only in taluks served by SKDRDP. There will be two vehicles in each such taluk.

The service is not available for patients in Bengaluru Urban district.

Those who want to avail themselves of the service will have to call the project directors of the respective taluks. The vehicles will be sent on first booked first served basis and on priority.

The vehicles are not ambulances and hence, they will not have facilities of an ambulance. They are meant purely for travel purpose.

The service is being introduced on an instruction from president of SKDRDP D. Veerendra Heggade, he said.

Mr. Manjunath said that SKDRDP grahaka seva kendras in villages in the State will remain closed from May 3 to May 13. The premises of these centres will be allotted to the government to enable it to vaccinate people against COVID-19. The SKDRDP has written a letter to the government to this effect.

The NGO will depute its volunteers for assisting the government in such centres during vaccination.

The government has also been told that SKDRDP is ready to transport vaccines to rural areas, the release said.