SKDRDP ensures rejuvenation of 116 tanks across State in 100 days

March 31, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) was able to rejuvenate as many as 116 tanks across the State in about 100 days through its ‘Nammooru-Namma Kere’ initiative from mid-December 2022 till date.

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade and his wife Hemavathi V. Heggade conceptualised the Nammooru-Namma Kere initiative to give new life to dying tanks across the State in 2016, said Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath in a statement. With a majority of the over 36,000 tanks in the State being in bad shape and people struggling for water, the Heggades thought their rejuvenation would not only boost agricultural activities, but also ensure drinking water for people and help recharge groundwater levels.

Since it rained intermittently till December, the rejuvenation work of 2022-23 was taken up from mid-December 2022 by choosing tanks that were badly in need of restoration. A team of water warriors, comprising eight engineers, 101 nodal officers and 580 office-bearers of the chosen 116 tanks worked tirelessly for the success of the project, said Mr. Manjunath.

Massive exercise

The rejuvenation work saw the deployment of 412 earth movers, 2,683 tractors and tipper vehicles. The work involved dredging tank beds, strengthening bunds, repairing canals and outlets, stone masonry and such other things thereby ensuring scientific rejuvenation and providing aesthetic look to tanks. With the successful completion of the project, the tanks were now capable to hold water sufficient for at least two years once it rained. Besides addressing the water requirements of people and cattle, the tanks would also ensure groundwater recharging in the vicinity.

Some of the rejuvenated tanks include Singarakunte Tank of Gangavathi built by Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara, Antarasanthe Tank built by Mysuru Wadiyars in H.D. Kote taluk, Kannu Kere of Kundapura, Neelammana Kere built on 19 acres of land donated by Sharane Neelamma in Navalagunda and others.

Mr. Manjunath said afforestation work on tank bunds would be taken up during the Monsoon by planting region-specific saplings of fruit-bearing trees in association with the Forest Department. Local tank committees and gram panchayats would be entrusted with the responsibility of protecting those tanks from encroachment, he added.

Tanks rejuvenated under Nammooru-Namma Kere since 2016

Rejuvenated tanks: 568

Extent of tanks rejuvenated: 3396.68 acres

Muck removed: 153.69 lakh

Added storage capacity: 338.58 crore gallons

SKDRDP’s grant: ₹44.75 crore

Value of muck lifted (from local people): ₹39.27 crore

Benefited agricultural lands: 1.66 lakh acres

Benefited families: 2.68 lakh

Encroachment removed: 171 acres