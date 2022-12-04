SKDRDP distributes furniture to 365 government schools

December 04, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-government organisation, provides infrastructural facilities to about 400 schools in the State every year, according to its president D. Veerendra Heggade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facilities being provided include drinking water and power supply, toilets and classrooms, compound walls and playgrounds, sports materials, arranging guest teachers and the like, he said in Dharmasthala on Sunday.

He was speaking after distributing 2,770 pairs of furniture to 365 government schools of Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, and Davangere districts. The furniture cost ₹2.50 crore, he said.

Mr. Heggade, who is also a Member of Rajya Sabha, said that the fiber desks and benches distributed on Sunday will be transported to the respective schools by the SKDRDP.

He said that the NGO so far has distributed 65,144 pairs of bench and desk to 10,334 schools in the State at a cost of ₹21.22 crore.