SKDRDP distributes furniture to 365 government schools

December 04, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-government organisation, provides infrastructural facilities to about 400 schools in the State every year, according to its president D. Veerendra Heggade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facilities being provided include drinking water and power supply, toilets and classrooms, compound walls and playgrounds, sports materials, arranging guest teachers and the like, he said in Dharmasthala on Sunday.

He was speaking after distributing 2,770 pairs of furniture to 365 government schools of Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, and Davangere districts. The furniture cost ₹2.50 crore, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Heggade, who is also a Member of Rajya Sabha, said that the fiber desks and benches distributed on Sunday will be transported to the respective schools by the SKDRDP.

He said that the NGO so far has distributed 65,144 pairs of bench and desk to 10,334 schools in the State at a cost of ₹21.22 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US