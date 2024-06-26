SKDRDP distributed 8,769 aids to differently-abled persons in 2023-24

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-government organisation, distributed 8,769 kinds of aids to differently-abled persons free of cost, equipping them to conduct day-to-day activities in 2023-24.

SKDRDP chairman and Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade conceived the idea of providing free aids to differently-abled persons as they thought it was the responsibility of society to help brethren to conduct daily life.

Named “Janamangala,” the scheme envisages providing water-bed to prevent bed sore, wheelchairs, commode wheelchairs, auxiliary crutches, u-shape walkers, walking sticks, three-leg walking sticks etc. Project executive director S.S. Anil Kumar said the scheme has been able to boost the morale of differently-abled persons by empowering them to conduct daily routine without much difficulty.

The project has so far distributed 28,008 aids to persons across the State, Mr. Kumar said, adding the aids were distributed at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries most of the time.

