SKDRDP conducting motivational camps for 622 Kere Samithi members across State

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) has been conducting motivational workshops for over 6,000 members of the 622 Kere Samithis across the State under its “Nammooru-Namma Kere” initiative, said Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath.

The Samithis were revived recently and the motivational camps were being conducted at district levels so as to strengthen them. Mr. Manjunath said it is everyone’s responsibility to pass on the treasure of tanks that perform multiple roles—water storage, groundwater recharge and sustain flora and fauna.

However, many tanks have lost their holding capacity because of many reasons, including lack of regular maintenance, encroachment, silt deposit and unbriddled excavation for fertile soil. Drains and streams that filled rainwater into these tanks have disappeared due to encroachment.

With farmers struggling hard for water for agriculture and women walking long distance to fetch drinking water, SKDRDP Chairman and Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade envisaged the Nammooru-Namma Kere concept in 2016. Under this, traditional tanks were identified for rejuvenation through Kere Samithis.

Mr. Manjunath said focus would be on to provide information about permanent management of the tank and registration of the Kere Samithi under relevant Government rules during the motivational workshops. Members would also be informed about funds available for tank development from government departments as well as other organisations.

Members would be helped to prepare action plans for tank rejuvenation and maintenance as well as providing green cover around tanks. They would also be informed about income-generating activities from the tank. They would be motivated to prevent tank and stream encroachment.

The best Kere Samithi in each district would be recognised and felicitated by SKDRDP to encourage Samithis to remain active all the time, Mr. Manjunath said.

