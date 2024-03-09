SKDRDP assists in construction of 45 Hindu crematoria across Karnataka this year

March 09, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) has provided assistance for the revival of 45 Hindu crematoria across Karnataka this year.

Initiated in 1992, the Sarvajanika Hindu Rudrabhoomi Abhivriddhi Karyakrama has helped revive 667 crematoria across the State, said Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath.

SKDRDP provides the specially designed silicon chamber for the burning of the body. The 74-inch long, 39-inch wide and 31-inch tall chamber weights 1.2 tonnes. The special chamber would have alloy cast iron plates on the inside.

Provision is made to lay two lines of firewood on the bottom gratings upon which the body would be kept. Three more layers of firewood could be kept on the body, in all requiring about 300 kg of firewood. Under the conventional method, nearly one tonne of firewood would be required. The silicon chamber thus helps economy and cleanliness, he said.

Though there are many rituals associated with the last rites among Hindus, religious institutions, including temples and mutts, do not lend any help in the cremation, unlike churches and mosques that join hands in performing the last rites of their members.

Though gram panchayats and other local bodies provide land for Hindu crematoria, many are not in a good shape.

Realising this lacunae, Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade conceptualised the scheme. While SKDRDP provides assistance up to ₹2.5 lakh for revival of each crematorium, including ₹1.5 lakh for the silicon box, local administration and the crematorium maintenance committee have to pool in balance funds to create a full fledged facility, including shelter for silicon chamber, firewood storage, bath and toilet facilities, pooja room, compound, etc.

Mr. Manjunath said several organisations have built quality crematoria in their villages inspired by the SKDRDP model. Thus, cremation is being done with less cost and reduced impact on environment.

The project has so far provided Rs. 8.91 crore assistance for the 667 crematoria and if the total cost of crematorium is calculated, it comes to ₹59.29 crore, he said.