SKDRDP announces ₹25 cr. for relief work in State

Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), an NGO, has sanctioned ₹25 crore for flood relief work in Karnataka, according to its president D. Veerendra Heggade.

Addressing presspersons in Dharmasthala on Saturday, he said that the cheque for the same towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund would be handed over to the CM B.S. Yediyurappa shortly. In addition, Mr. Heggade handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh towards Belthangady taluk flood relief fund to Harish Poonja, MLA, Belthangady.

Mr. Heggade said that 174 houses have been damaged in the taluk by the recent floods and heavy rain.

As per the study conducted by the SKDRDP through its workers across the State, 20,827 houses were damaged. Land of 28,288 farmers had been affected and household articles of 22,711 families damaged.

He said that the SKDRDP will establish a ‘research chair on Western Ghats’ at a national-level research institute by providing seed money of ₹2 crore. The chair will study the reasons for landslips and other natural calamities in the Western Ghats and prepare a report on the steps to be taken to maintain ecological balance. The report will be completed in two years and it will be submitted to the government to take suitable action.

In addition, it will also constitute disaster management teams in each taluk. Each team will have 100 members to respond during the times of crisis.

A State-level disaster management forum will also be launched with about two lakh members. They will be given training on how to respond during disasters. The members will be trained by the National Disaster Response Force. The forum will respond to the vows of people during natural disasters.

Mr. Heggade said that the SKDRDP has distributed 19,000 bedsheets to the flood-affected. In addition, 4,990 families had been given kits with emergency daily use materials. They contained materials worth ₹1,000. It has also supplied five loads of cattle fodder.

He added that SDM education institutes will provide two pairs of uniforms to flood-affected students of Belthangady taluk in schools and colleges. They will also be given books, writing material, bags and free hostel facilities.