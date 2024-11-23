SJEC to host workshop on ATL curriculum and Internet of Things

The AICTE IDEA Lab of St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Mangaluru, will organise a three-day workshop on ATL Curriculum and Internet of Things (IoT) for Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) school teachers and students from Dakshina Kannada from November 25 to 27.

A release said the workshop will be held at the IDEA Lab on the SJEC campus. The initiative aims to empower participants with practical skills in electronics, IoT, and innovative technologies, aligning with the National Education Policy’s emphasis on STEM learning and innovation. The workshop is specifically designed to support ATL teachers and students in fostering a culture of problem-solving and creativity.

Since its inception in 2021, the SJEC-AICTE IDEA Lab has actively been supporting and training teachers and students of ATLs in DK and Udupi regions. To date, more than 1,000 students and approximately 200 teachers have benefited from workshops and domain-specific hands-on training sessions.

The workshop is expected to inspire and equip participants to leverage IoT and innovative technologies in ATL-based projects, encouraging students to address real-world challenges. Teachers will gain valuable insights to guide their students in the upcoming School Innovation Marathon, organised jointly by the Ministry of Education, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and the Union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell.

