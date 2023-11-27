SJEC students’ project that can help beekeepers showcased among top three student innovations at NASTech 2023

November 27, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Team HiveLink from St. Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, was showcased among the Top Three Student Innovations in Karnataka at NASSCOM’s NASTech 2023.

The event, held in Bengaluru on November 24, brought together industry leaders, namely, Unisys, MARG, Aisteth, Vyli Health, and Xyma Analytics, showcasing a number of innovations in artificial intelligence and virtual reality, said a release from the college.

NASTech 2023 held across eight cities in India promotes the transformative role of technology in driving innovation, serving as a nexus for unveiling the latest technological trends and breakthroughs.

Team HiveLink presented an AI-powered device that could revolutionise beekeeping serving as a comprehensive solution for beekeepers, offering real-time hive management capabilities to enhance productivity.

Cost-effective and seamlessly integrated, the add-on device empowers beekeepers to monitor critical challenges such as swarming, absconding, pest infections, hive fall, and theft through the Hivelink App interface. The Aadhar-enabled mobile application aligns with the Sweet Revolution initiative of the central government providing policymakers with insights into modern beekeeping practices.

Ajwin Dsouza, a final-year Electrical Engineering student and passionate beekeeper, led the team comprising Abdul Basith and P. Deepthi the Electrical Engineering, Viola Rodrigues and Joywin Bennis from Computer Science Engineering and Joshua Quinthino Albuquerque from Electronics and Communication Engineering. The team was guided by Glenson Toney, Training Coordinator and Assistant Professor with the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at SJEC and K. T. Vijayakumar, Assistant Professor at Department of Apiculture, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore.

HiveLink‘s vision of redefining beekeeping was a tangible step towards a future where low-cost technological interventions empower and elevate agriculture. The project not only promises to reshape the landscape of beekeeping but also opens new doors for beekeepers to connect with markets, the release said.