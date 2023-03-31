ADVERTISEMENT

SJEC emerges champions in State-level netball tournament

March 31, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students of St. Joseph’s Engineering College, Mangaluru, were the Overall Champions of State-Level Netball Tournament for Women in Mangaluru.​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of St. Joseph’s Engineering College, Mangaluru, were the overall Champions of State-Level Netball Tournament for Men in Mangaluru.​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute Technology, Ujire, were the Overall Champions of VTU Rest of Bengaluru Division Netball Tournament for Men hosted by St. Joseph’s Engineering College, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students from host St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, Vamanjoor, Mangaluru, emerged the Overall Champions in the State Level Men and Women Netball Tournament that concluded on Thursday in Mangaluru while students from Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Technology, Ujire, were the Overall Champions in the Visvesvaraya Technological University Rest of Bengaluru Division Men Netball tournament, 2022-23.

The valedictory of the three events hosted by SJEC, Mangaluru, and the prize distribution were conducted on Thursday in the presence of Vice Principal Purushothama Chippar, Dean of Student Welfare H.S. Ramananda and others.

Malnad College of Engineering, Hassan, was runners up in the State-Level Netball Tournament for Men, while SDMIT, Ujire, came third, and R.V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, was fourth. Alden Alvares from SJEC emerged Best Shooter and Allen Lobo from RVCE was Best Defender.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The team from East West Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, was runners-up in the State-Level Netball Tournament for Women, followed by the teams from Global Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, and National Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mysuru, in third and fourth place. Neha from SJEC emerged the Best Shooter and Swetha from EWIT was the Best Defender.

MCE, Hassan, bagged the runners-up place in the VTU Rest of Bengaluru Division Netball Tournament for Men while the third and fourth places were bagged by SJEC, Mangaluru, and KLE Institute of Technology, Hubballi. Suhas from SDMIT, Ujire, emerged the Best Shooter and V.J. Sunil from MCE was the Best Defender.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US