SJEC emerges champions in State-level netball tournament

March 31, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students from host St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, Vamanjoor, Mangaluru, emerged the Overall Champions in the State Level Men and Women Netball Tournament that concluded on Thursday in Mangaluru while students from Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Technology, Ujire, were the Overall Champions in the Visvesvaraya Technological University Rest of Bengaluru Division Men Netball tournament, 2022-23.

The valedictory of the three events hosted by SJEC, Mangaluru, and the prize distribution were conducted on Thursday in the presence of Vice Principal Purushothama Chippar, Dean of Student Welfare H.S. Ramananda and others.

Malnad College of Engineering, Hassan, was runners up in the State-Level Netball Tournament for Men, while SDMIT, Ujire, came third, and R.V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, was fourth. Alden Alvares from SJEC emerged Best Shooter and Allen Lobo from RVCE was Best Defender.

The team from East West Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, was runners-up in the State-Level Netball Tournament for Women, followed by the teams from Global Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, and National Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mysuru, in third and fourth place. Neha from SJEC emerged the Best Shooter and Swetha from EWIT was the Best Defender.

MCE, Hassan, bagged the runners-up place in the VTU Rest of Bengaluru Division Netball Tournament for Men while the third and fourth places were bagged by SJEC, Mangaluru, and KLE Institute of Technology, Hubballi. Suhas from SDMIT, Ujire, emerged the Best Shooter and V.J. Sunil from MCE was the Best Defender.