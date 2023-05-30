Size of traffic yield at busy Nantoor Jn. being reduced for smooth traffic flow

May 30, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

To smoothen traffic flow at the busy Nantoor junction, the city police is working with the National Highways Authority of India in reducing the size of the traffic yield to ensure vehicles quickly pass through the yield.

The yield at present, which is located at the junction of NH 66, NH 75, and the KMC-Mercara Trunk Road, is huge while motorists, especially heavy vehicle drivers coming from NH 75 and 66 consume considerable time to negotiate the yield.

“Heavy vehicles, especially those coming from Pumpwell junction and Bikarnakatte, are taking more time to go around the yield and move towards KPT junction. This is resulting in slow movement of traffic and the new vehicle actuated traffic signals installed at the junction have not been of much use,” Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain told The Hindu.

The NHAI, he said, has been asked to reduce the size of the yield. “We also want to reduce the distance between the high mast light, which is located in the yield, and the traffic signal,” Mr. Jain said.

Managing traffic at this junction has been a challenge for the city traffic police. Having tried managing traffic by posting five personnel at a time, the traffic police later installed signal lights. As they did not help in smoothening the traffic flow, the signal lights were switched off nearly a decade ago and police came back to manual regulation of traffic. Services of Home Guards and traffic wardens were also being used.

Recently, new vehicle actuated signal lights were installed by Mangaluru Smart City Limited. The police tried with different timings for the last few days and the suggestion was made to the NHAI to reduce the size of the traffic yield.

Mr. Jain said the traffic police has studied about movement of heavy vehicles on this stretch. “We have planned to regulate heavy vehicles movement. These vehicles will be barred from moving on this stretch in the morning peak hours,” he said.

With completion of the work on the yield and regulation of movement of heavy vehicles, the city police hopes to efficiently manage traffic movement at this junction. “We are keen on use of technology that reduces the stress for policemen in physically regulating the traffic at this junction,” Mr. Jain said.

