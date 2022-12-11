Sixth Mangaluru Kambala on January 22

December 11, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The sixth Mangaluru Kambala will be organised at Gold Finch City, Kuluru here on January 22, 2023. The Rama Lakshmana Kambala will be a double-track race.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangaluru Kambala Samithi held a preliminary meeting on organising the event here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLC Ganesh Karnik suggested the organisers involve more youth in the event to take it forward to the next generation and hold cultural programmes which will reflect the culture of the coastal belt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The president of the samithi Brujesh Chowta and president of Kambala Samithi of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod Districts P.R. Shetty also spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US