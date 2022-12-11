Sixth Mangaluru Kambala on January 22

December 11, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The sixth Mangaluru Kambala will be organised at Gold Finch City, Kuluru here on January 22, 2023. The Rama Lakshmana Kambala will be a double-track race.

The Mangaluru Kambala Samithi held a preliminary meeting on organising the event here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLC Ganesh Karnik suggested the organisers involve more youth in the event to take it forward to the next generation and hold cultural programmes which will reflect the culture of the coastal belt.

The president of the samithi Brujesh Chowta and president of Kambala Samithi of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod Districts P.R. Shetty also spoke.