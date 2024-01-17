Sixth edition of three-day Mangaluru Lit Fest to kick-start tomorrow

January 17, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The three-day sixth edition of Mangaluru Lit Fest, 2024, packed with 29 sessions on different topics, will kickstart on Friday evening at the T.M.A. Pai Convention Hall on M.G. Road and conclude on January 21.

Scholar and Sahitya Akademi award winner Lakshmisha Tolpadi, eminent Bharatanatyam artist Radhe Jaggi, Indian Institute of Social Science Research Member-Secretary Dhananjaya Singh, Principal Adviser in Defence Ministry Lt. Gen. Vinod G. Khandare and Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde will be present at the inaugural at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The inaugural will be followed by cultural programmes by students of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri and Bharatanatyam rendition by Ms. Jaggi, said Bharat Foundation Trustee Shreeraj Gudi and Sunil Kulkarni at a press conference here on January 17. The Trustees said that Vanita Seva Samaj, Dharwad is selected for this year’s “The Idea of Bharath” award. Eminent Carnatic singer Sandeep Narayan will perform on Saturday from 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 60 writers and speakers will participate in the sessions to be held in two auditoriums and one chat room on Saturday and Sunday. Sessions include why Bharat Matters: Narratives of New Global Order, Creativity, Womanhood and Uniform, Future of Digital Discourse, Hindus in Bangladesh, Bhasha Abhiyana, Abhimana: Ettha, Enu, Hege?, Narrating Idea of Bharat: The Bollywood Way, Indo-Pacific Challenges and Opportunities, Cultural Marxism, Indian and Western Literary Thoughts, Ramayana Darshanam: Kuvempu Kannalli Rama, The Marvels of Kalinga-Unknown Tales of Cultural Heritage and many more.

Vandana Rai Karkala will present Chinnara Angala at auditorium 3 from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday to develop children’s literary taste and interest in stories among parents. A book stall, Tulu alphabet learning workshop, clay modelling, rural games, interaction with authors and prominent people (chat rooms) are the highlights of this time’s Lit Fest. There will be special sessions on the three masters of the Kannada literary world, Kuvempu, Bendre and Panje Mangesh Rao.

Festival hosts Durga Ramprasad Kateel, Sujith Prathap, Eshwar Shetty and Disha Shetty were present. Details of the three-day programme can be found at this link – https://mlrlitfest.org/event-schedule-2024/

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.