Sixth edition of Manipal Marathon on February 11

February 07, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The sixth annual edition of the Manipal Marathon, to be organised by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in collaboration with the Udupi District Amateur Athletics’ Association (UDAAA) on February 11, is expected to witness the participation of 15,000 persons, according to H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE.

Addressing presspersons in Manipal on Wednesday, he said that the event will aim to raise awareness for hospice palliative care, carrying the tagline ‘We are with you all the way.’

With global participants, the marathon will see participation of over 200 visually impaired individuals from the Samarthanam Trust and 150 physically challenged people from all across Karnataka, among others, he said.

The marathon offers a carnival celebration after the run and offers substantial prize money to its winners.

The various categories, being a full marathon (42.195 k), half marathon (21.098 k), 10K, 5K and 3K have been carefully devised to fit into every runner’s capability. Last category for 3 km run also called as 3K fun run will have on-the-spot registrations and will be free of cost. “We are awarding up to ₹21 lakh as prize money,” he said.

M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE said that the marathon is not just a race, it is a celebration of excellence, a MAHE release said.

