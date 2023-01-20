HamberMenu
Sixth day and night Mangaluru Kambala on Sunday

January 20, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The track of sixth Mangaluru Kambala which will begin on January 22 at Goldfinch City in Bangra Kuluru in Mangaluru.

The track of sixth Mangaluru Kambala which will begin on January 22 at Goldfinch City in Bangra Kuluru in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The sixth annual day and night ‘Mangaluru Kambala’ (slush track buffalo race) will be held at Goldfinch City Grounds, Bangra Kuluru, in the city on January 22.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, the president of Mangaluru Kambala Samithi Brujesh Chowta said that the kambala will be held on jodu kare (double track) named as Rama and Lakshmana. K. Prakash Shetty, Chairman and Managing Director of MRG Group, will inaugurate it at 8.15 a.m. on Sunday. A stage function will be held at 6.30 p.m. in which many dignitaries will participate.

He said that the more than 160 pairs of buffalo are expected participate in the event. The prizes will be distributed on January 23 morning.

Mr. Chowta said that the competition will be held in six categories. They are naegilu hiriya, naegilu kiriya, hagga hiriya, hagga kiriya, kana halage and adda halage.

Photography and drawing competitions, and an Instagram reel competition have been organised on the occasion.

He said that a pair of buffalo which has retired from kambala will be made to walk on the track before the commencement of the race. The pair – Chenna and Bolle – had won more than 150 prizes earlier.

