Six-year-old boy dies in road accident in Mangaluru

A six-year-old boy died after he was run over by a tipper lorry in Bajal Kattapuni in the city on Wednesday.

The city traffic police gave the name of the victim as Mohammed Jishan. The mishap occurred when the boy was standing with his bicycle by the side of a narrow mud road adjoining the lake bund behind Kordabbu Daivastana waiting for his relative.

Around 6 p.m., the tipper lorry, carrying load of mud for levelling the land nearby, passed across the road. The rear wheels hit Jishan and he came under the wheels. Jishan died on the spot. The driver of the lorry reportedly escaped following the accident.

The Mangaluru Traffic South police registered a case under Section 304(A) of Indian Penal Code against the driver of the tipper lorry following a complaint by Jishan’s parents, who are construction labourers.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and the local councillor visited the spot.