Six Udupi officials clean Agumbe Ghat stretch

A group of officials of the Udupi district administration clearing garbage along the Agumbe Ghat stretch on Sunday.

Mangaluru

22 March 2021 09:50 IST

Garbage collected in five bags sent for scientific disposal

A group of six senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner A. Sadashiva Prabhu, of Udupi district administration lifted garbage from about 200 m road stretch on Agumbe Ghat on Sunday.

The other officials included Kundapur Assistant Commissioner Raju, Joint Director of Agriculture H. Kempe Gowda, Deputy Director of Agriculture Chandrasekhar Nayak, Deputy Director of Land Records Ravindra, and Hebri Tahsildar Purandara.

The officials stayed overnight at the government higher primary school in Someshwara on the foot of the Agumbe Ghat after Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha conducted the village stay programme on Saturday. T

hey went on a walk on the ghat on Sunday morning till the peak of the ghat road.

The officials saw garbage including plastic bottles dumped at the 14th curve and lifted the plastic covers, bottles and glass bottles. The garbage collected in five bags were later sent for scientific disposal.

Mr. Prabhu said that people should not throw waste in an ecologically sensitive area like Agumbe Ghat which is part of the Western Ghats.

Throwing plastic harmed wild animals too.

Sometime ago, the Forest Department officials had begun imposing fine on those who are found throwing garbage on the ghat section to create awareness among people not to throw waste.