Six serial theft attempts reported at government quarters in Udupi

Thieves entered six door-locked houses at revenue quarters in Badagapete of Udupi district on Monday, September 30, and made away with cash and gold ornaments worth ₹9.27 lakh, from two houses. The incident occurred in Shambhavi building of the revenue quarters.

In the remaining four houses, thieves entered the houses and left after placing the locks back as they did not find anything, the police stated.

The 59-year-old Flavia D’Souza, a non-gazetted officer, in her complaint, said she locked her house on the first floor of the building on Saturday, and went to her friend’s house in Kadekar. She returned at 9 a.m. on Monday and saw the front door lock broken. She entered and found the iron cupboard to be damaged. Thieves made away with 126 gm of gold ornaments worth ₹8.82 lakh, and ₹20,000, that were kept in the cupboard.

Ms. D’souza then called her neighbour Vasudeva, another non-gazetted officer, after seeing damaged front door lock. Vasudeva had left to his native place Kenchanur on September 28 after locking his house.

In the complaint, Mr. Vasudeva said thieves got hold of the keys of the iron cupboard and made away with ₹25,000, he stated.

Crime officers along with the dog squad and fingerprint experts came to the spot and discovered a theft attempt at four houses. The Udupi police have formed special teams to trace the accused. As there are no CCTVs in the building, the police are looking at footage of CCTVs in the vicinity, the police said.

Caught red-handed

Residents of Vdabhandeshwara Road caught a person who had entered the office of Saiyadeen Aboobacker Siddiq Jamia Masjid and trying to break open an iron safe in the early hours of September 29.

In the complaint to Malpe police, H. Mohammed Siraj, the secretary of the Masjid, said he received a call from resident Siddiq around 12.30 a.m. on September 29 stating that he heard some noise from the Masjid office. Soon after Siraj and a few other residents rushed to the office only to see the front shutter door open. The intruder had damaged the CCTV. They entered to see a person breaking the iron safe.

The residents caught Binod Rishi, 40, a native of Bihar, and handed him over to Malpe police.

