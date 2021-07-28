Six sentenced to life in murder case

MANGALURU

28 July 2021 22:39 IST

First Additional District and Sessions Judge T.P. Ramalinge Gowda on Wednesday sentenced to life six persons who were found guilty of murdering a 30-year-old man and setting him on fire.

The names of the convicted persons are Anand Naika (39), Praveen Naika (39), Vinay Kumar (34), Prakash (35), Lokesh (38) and Nagaraj (43). The judge asked each one of six persons to pay a fine of ₹23,000.

According to a charge-sheet filed by Belthagandy Police, 30-year-old Suresh Naika, a resident of Malavantige village of Belthangady, was to get engaged with a girl on April 30, 2017. On April 29, 2017, Suresh Naika left for Ujire to buy a sari for the girl.

Advertising

Advertising

Suresh Naika received a call from Vinay Kumar stating that he can help him in getting relief under a government scheme. Suresh Naika then went missing and the body was found burnt a week later at a secluded place in Alekki village of Belthangady.

Circle Inspector of Police Nagesh K. arrested Vinay Kumar and the other accused men. The charge-sheet said that Anand Naika hatched a conspiracy to murder Suresh Naika as he did not want the latter to marry the girl he loved.

The judge on Wednesday sentenced all the six persons to life imprisonment and asked them to pay a fine of ₹15,000 each for offences under Sections 302 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The judge also sentenced them to undergo three years imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹5,000 each for offences under Section 201 of IPC, two years imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹1,000 each for offences under Section 148 of IPC, one year imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 each for offences under Section 147 of IPC and three months imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹1,000 each for offences under Section 143. All the sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

Out of the fine amount, the judge said, ₹1 lakh should be given to Suresh Naika’s mother Girija. He asked District Legal Services Authority to pay adequate compensation to Girija under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme.