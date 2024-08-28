ADVERTISEMENT

Six selected for the annual honorary awards of Beary Academy

Published - August 28, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mariyam Ismail.

The Karnataka Beary Academy has selected six persons for the honorary awards for 2022 and 2023.

T.A. Aliyabba Jokatte. 

For 2022, Hamzathullah Kuvendra from Bengaluru will be given the award for his contribution to Beary language and organisation, while Mariyam Ismail of Ullal will be given the award for her contribution to Beary literature. M.G. Shahul Hameed from Gurupura will be given award for his contribution to Beary culture and art.

M.G. Shahul Hameed.

For 2023, T.A. Aliyabba Jokatte will be given the award for his contribution to Beary language and organisation, while Ashraf Apolo Kalladka will be given for his contribution to Beary culture and art. Mohammed Shareef Nirmunje will be given the award for his contribution to Beary literature.

Hamzathullah Kuvendra. 

The selection was made during the recent meeting of academy members that was chaired by president Mohammed Karambaru. The awards carry a cash reward of ₹50,000. The awards will be given at a function to held at the Town Hall in Mangaluru on September 6 at 4.30 p.m., said an official press release

Mohammed Shareef Nirmunje.

Ashraf Apolo Kalladka. 

