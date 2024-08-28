GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six selected for the annual honorary awards of Beary Academy

Published - August 28, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mariyam Ismail.

Mariyam Ismail.

The Karnataka Beary Academy has selected six persons for the honorary awards for 2022 and 2023.

T.A. Aliyabba Jokatte. 

T.A. Aliyabba Jokatte. 

For 2022, Hamzathullah Kuvendra from Bengaluru will be given the award for his contribution to Beary language and organisation, while Mariyam Ismail of Ullal will be given the award for her contribution to Beary literature. M.G. Shahul Hameed from Gurupura will be given award for his contribution to Beary culture and art.

M.G. Shahul Hameed.

M.G. Shahul Hameed.

For 2023, T.A. Aliyabba Jokatte will be given the award for his contribution to Beary language and organisation, while Ashraf Apolo Kalladka will be given for his contribution to Beary culture and art. Mohammed Shareef Nirmunje will be given the award for his contribution to Beary literature.

Hamzathullah Kuvendra. 

Hamzathullah Kuvendra. 

The selection was made during the recent meeting of academy members that was chaired by president Mohammed Karambaru. The awards carry a cash reward of ₹50,000. The awards will be given at a function to held at the Town Hall in Mangaluru on September 6 at 4.30 p.m., said an official press release

Mohammed Shareef Nirmunje.

Mohammed Shareef Nirmunje.

Ashraf Apolo Kalladka. 

Ashraf Apolo Kalladka. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.