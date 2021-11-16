Mangaluru

Moral policing: Six persons arrested for harassing a couple of students

The alleged incident took place near Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka.   | Photo Credit: For representation only

In yet another case of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru police arrested six persons for allegedly harassing two students in Idya village, near Surathkal, on November 15 night.

According to the complaint, a BSc. student from a college in Mukka went to drop his college mate at an apartment complex in Idya around 10 p.m.

A group of youth allegedly followed the two students in a few motorcycles and blocked their way at the gate of the apartment complex. After asking the name of the male student, the group of men allegedly abused him. They also allegedly abused the girl for moving with a boy from another religion. The group allegedly assaulted the two students, touched the girl inappropriately and pushed her aside.

Following complaint by the male student, police arrested Prahalad, Prashant, Guru Prasad, Prateesh, Bharath and Sukesh. They are accused of offences punishable under Sections 354, 354 (D), 153 A, 341, 143, 147, 148, 323, 504, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.


