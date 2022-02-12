Six patients die in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

12 February 2022 00:57 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported six COVID-19 deaths and 91 new cases on Friday. With 266 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 962. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 1.79%.

Of the six deceased, one each patient was from Mangaluru and Puttur taluks and four from outside the district. All the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities and reported from private hospitals. One of the patients died within 24 hours of hospitalisation, while the remaining died 72 hours after hospitalisation.

With 8,576 people getting the vaccine on Friday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 33.73 lakh. Of these, 17.91 lakh have taken the first dose and 15.40 lakh their second. As many as 40,680 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, 74 new cases were reported of which 48 patients are symptomatic, while 26 patients are asymptomatic. With 209 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 859. TPR was put at 4%.

There are 37 patients in the general ward, 19 in the high dependency unit, 12 in ICU without ventilators and four patients in ICU with ventilators in Udupi district.

With 4,991 vaccinated on Friday, a total of 19.80 lakh people have been covered in Udupi district. Of these, 10.39 lakh have taken their first dose, 9.03 lakh their second and 36,558 people have taken the precautionary dose.