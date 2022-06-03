Six pairs of trains to get additional coaches
Southern Railway has augmented one sleeper class coach on a permanent basis for six pairs of trains originating from Mangaluru, including Train Nos 12620/12619 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express from the first week of this month.
The other trains that getting augmented with one sleeper class coach are Train No 16603/16604 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Maveli Express; Train No 12601/12602 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Mail; Train No 22638/22637 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central West Coast Express; Train No 16630/16629 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Malabar Express and Train No 16347/16348 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central- Thiruvananthapuram Central Express.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.