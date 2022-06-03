Mangaluru

Six pairs of trains to get additional coaches

Southern Railway has augmented one sleeper class coach on a permanent basis for six pairs of trains originating from Mangaluru, including Train Nos 12620/12619 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express from the first week of this month.

The other trains that getting augmented with one sleeper class coach are Train No 16603/16604 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Maveli Express; Train No 12601/12602 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Mail; Train No 22638/22637 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central West Coast Express; Train No 16630/16629 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Malabar Express and Train No 16347/16348 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central- Thiruvananthapuram Central Express.


