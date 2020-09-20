Six of a family in Vitla rescued from chest-deep landslip debris

Members of Mantra Surf Club rescuing affected people with the help of a boat in Mulky on Sunday.

20 September 2020 23:27 IST

Heavy rain resulted in landslips in some places in Dakshina Kannada, including in Vitla Pandnur village under Bantwal taluk where six injured persons were rescued, late on Saturday and Sunday. There was water-logging near Surathkal and Mulky.

According to Vitla police, Abdullah and five members of his family rushed out of their house in Kodanje Babukatte following a landslip at about 10.30 p.m. on Saturday. But they got stuck in chest-deep debris while rushing out.

Their neighbours rescued all of them, including his wife and four children. Abdullah, his daughter Mishria, who suffered a head injury, and the others were admitted to the government hospital in Bantwal later.

Members of the Mantra Surf Club rescued 40 persons stranded in Kateel, Balkunje, Mulky and Kilpady areas with the help of rescue boats.

Two persons were injured when their house was damaged in a landslip in Saripalla in Mangaluru. A house was partially damaged following landslip in Kulai, Surathkal. There was water-logging in Munchhuru and Bailare, affecting several houses.

A part of the concrete road between Neerumarga and Katinja caved in. Part of the guard wall of Pariyadka-Saradka bridge in Poonacha village in Puttur taluk was washed away in floodwaters.

According to the district administration, 25 houses were partially/completely damaged in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty on Sunday visited the house of Umesh (37), a worker who died in a landslip in Kuluru on Saturday, and presented his wife a cheque for ₹ 5 lakh as compensation from the State government.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Dakshina Kannada district recorded an average rainfall of 136 mm in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. A maximum of 316 mm rainfall was recorded in Naravi of Belthangady during the period.