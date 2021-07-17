Six nursing students held on ragging charge

The Mangaluru City Police on Friday arrested six students of Indira College of Nursing on Falnir Road in the city on the charge of ragging junior students.

The complainant said he along with two other friends was having dinner at a hotel on Falnir Road on July 14 when the accused accosted them.

The accused, who were seniors in the college, abused the victims in foul language and demanded ‘giving respect to seniors.’

Later, the accused entered victim’s flat in an apartment with weapons and ragged the victims, the complainant said. They attacked the complainant with the weapons, he said in the complaint.

Mangaluru South (Pandeshwar) Police have registered a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Karnataka Education Act and arrested the accused.