Six more arrested for random assault on head constable

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

20 January 2021 00:32 IST

It was to avenge the death of two in the police firing in the city a year ago, says Police Commissioner

The police have arrested six more persons in connection with a case of an attempt to murder a head constable near New Chitra Junction here on December 16, 2020.

Head Constable Ganesh Kamath was stabbed by two motorcycle-borne assailants. Then, the police booked a 16-year-boy and arrested Mohammed Nawaz (26), an employee of a chicken shop, in connection with the incident.

A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Jagadish on Tuesday arrested six more persons, Anish Ashraf (22), Abdul Khader Fahad (23), Sheik Mohammed Harris (31), Mohammed Kayis (24), Rahil (18) and Mohammed Nawaz (30), in this connection.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that investigation has revealed that the attack was a random one on policemen to avenge the death of two persons in police firing on a mob that turned violent during the protest against Citizens Amendment Act in the city on December 19, 2019.

“Some of the accused arrested for the attack on the head constable were close to the two who died in the police firing,” Mr. Kumar said, while refusing to name them citing the sensitive nature of the case.

The arrested persons, Mr. Kumar said, were members of a gang called Maya. They joined members of another gang in systematically planning the attack on policemen. “Their plan was to attack policemen at a place from where they can easily escape. They decided to carry out the attack on December 16, 2020, sensing that there will be little police patrolling,” he said.

The accused prompted the 16-year-old boy to carry out the attack. The 30-year-old Mohammed Nawaz, who is an employee of a pharmacy and is among those arrested on Tuesday, supplied the boy and the other accused with Nitrovet tablets to keep them on a high when they carried out the offence. The pharmacy, the police said, has been selling these tablets at ₹ 600 per strip of 10 tablets.

Mr. Kumar said that the police will now question the owner of the pharmacy. Proceedings will be initiated against the drug store for illegally selling the drug which is a Schedule H medicine that is given under prescription.

The investigation so far, Mr. Kumar said, has not revealed the accused being prompted by any organisation to carry out their attack on policemen. A search is on for members of the other gang involved in the attack. The accused have been booked under Sections 353 (assault on a public servant) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.