Six-month training in handloom weaving

October 03, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kadike Trust of Karkala launching the training programme at Hoseri, a hamlet in Yelajith village, Byndoor taluk, Udupi district.

Kadike Trust of Karkala launching the training programme at Hoseri, a hamlet in Yelajith village, Byndoor taluk, Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kadike Trust of Karkala, promoter of GI-tagged Udupi saree, launched a six-month training in handloom weaving for the youth at Hoseri, a hamlet in Yelajith village, Byndoor taluk, Udupi district, on Gandhi Jayanthi on Monday.

According to Mamatha Rai, president of the trust, seven youths, with a few from tribal communities, will be trained in hand weaving stoles, shawls, bath towels and other materials using arecanut and other natural colours. They will be trained by famous master trainer Chandran from Thiruvananthapuram at Saroja Annappa’s loom shed at Hoseri.

The trainees will be provided with stipend during the training and later they will be supported in branding and marketing of the products and will be given other required support.

