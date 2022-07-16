Six houses fully damaged in incessant rains in Dakshina Kananda

Six houses were fully damaged and 16 were partially damaged following incessant rains in different parts of Dakshina Kannada in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Two houses each were severely damaged in Bantwal and Puttur taluks respectively, while one each was severely damaged in Mulki and Ullal areas respectively. Of the 16 houses that were partially damaged, six were from Bantwal taluk, two each in Belthangady, Moodbidri, Kadaba, and Mulki areas, and one each in Sullia and Ullal areas.

With this, 89 houses have been fully/severely damaged and 525 have been partially damaged in Dakshina Kannada since this April 1.

As many as 148 electrical poles, three transformers, and 6.96 km of power supply lines were damaged. Five kilometers of major district roads and 30 metres of State highway were also damaged, according to the District Disaster Management Authority.

Dakshina Kannada district recorded an average rainfall of 54 mm during the period. Belthangady taluk recorded the highest of 69.7 mm rainfall, followed by 62.6 mm in Sullia taluk, 52.7 mm in Moodbidri taluk, 51.7 mm in Kadaba taluk, 48.2 mm in Puttur taluk, 35.8 mm in Bantwal taluk, and 31.9 mm in Mangaluru taluk.

The water level of the Netravathi in Uppinangady was 28.3 metres as against the danger level of 31.5 metres. The level of the Netravathi in Bantwal was 6.5 metres as against the danger level of 8.5 metres.

The level of water at the Thumbe dam was 5.7 metres as against the maximum level of 7 metres, said the authority in a release.