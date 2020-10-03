Six held on the charge of stealing cash from petrol stations

MANGALURU

03 October 2020 18:00 IST

A few days after a member of the District Petroleum Dealers’ Association expressed the association’s apprehension over thefts at petrol stations in the district, the city police have arrested six persons allegedly involved in seven cases of theft, at petrol stations and at other places, in Dakshina Kannada.

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash gave the names of the arrested as Mohammed Suhail, 19, Asheek, 19, Mohammed Irfan, 20, Faizal, 20, Irfan, 19, and Hafeez, 21.

The arrest has been made following a theft of cash from the Suvarna petrol station in Ujjodi near Pumpwell Junction early on September 20.

Mr. Vikash told reporters here on Saturday that a probe revealed the alleged involvement of the accused in the theft of cash from petrol stations at Dasakodi in Bantwal and at Adyar in Mangaluru Rural Police Station limits on September 20.

On September 3 the accused allegedly stole cash from a petrol station in Punjalkatte police station limits. The arrested are also accused of stealing cash from two ‘Anytime Payment’ machines of MESCOM in Kotekar and from the office of St. Sebastian Church Institutions in Ullal on September 23.

“We are searching for two more persons allegedly involved,” he said.

Earlier, Satish Kumar, an office-bearer of the Dakshina Kannada Petroleum Dealers’ Association, in an e-mail on September 23 to Mr. Vikash said they doubted the involvement of the gang in the thefts at petrol stations off the national highways in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that thefts at petrol stations increased after the restrictions were relaxed, more so in the last 15 days.

“There seems to be a pattern and petrol stations in secluded areas are being targeted. The accused are doing it early in the morning when there are less staff members,” he said.

The dealers, on their part, have installed CCTV cameras and other security gadgets. “We sought action to arrest the accused and also intensify patrolling at secluded stations,” he added.