Six held for hunting black bucks, selling pelts, antlers in Koppal

20 pelts, two antlers seized

Police forest mobile squad, Mangaluru has busted a racket of hunting black bucks and selling their pelts and antlers in Koppal district.

The squad arrested six persons from Hunasihala village in Yalaburga Taluk in Koppal district in this connection on Monday. They seized 20 pelts, two antlers, a black buck calf and three motorcycles from the accused. The six were arrested at Hunasihala Cross in the same district when they were on the lookout for customers for selling the contraband.

A release issued by the Office of Police Sub-Inspector, Forest Mobile Squad, Mangaluru gave the names of the arrested as Thugleppa (37), Sharanappa Amarappa Chauhan (30), Mallaya Hiremath ((30), Shivayya Hiremath (34), Sangappa Katttimani (34) and Hanumanth Kattimani (35).

They were trying to sell each pelt at Rs. 50,000. The contraband had been wrapped in gunny bags. When the personnel of the squad and forest department officials lying in wait confronted the gang they tried to escape but were rounded up and questioned by the personnel of the squad.

The accused had sold the meat after hunting the black bucks. They were booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Purushotthama A. , Police Sub Inspector, Police Forest Mobile Squad, Mangaluru said adding that the case has been handed over to the Range Forest Officer, Koppal.

In all, seven personnel of the squad were involved in the operation.