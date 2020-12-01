Mangaluru

Six fishermen go missing off Mangaluru coast

Six fishermen went missing after the fishing vessel they were in capsized in mid sea off Mangaluru coast on Monday night.

In all 25 fishermen were on board fishing vessel Shreeraksha that left Mangaluru fishing harbour on Monday. The vessel capsized mid sea due to rough weather even as 19 of them reached the shore using dinghy boats.

Costal Security Police, Coast Guard and the district administration have launched a search operation to trace the missing fishermen.

