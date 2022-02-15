Six deaths in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported four COVID-19 deaths and 47 new cases on Tuesday. With 204 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 568. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 1.01%.

Of the four deaths, two were from Mangaluru taluk and one each from Puttur and Belthangady taluks. While two deceased persons were in the 41-50 age category, a deceased person each is in the 61-70 and 81-90 age categories, respectively. All the deceased had co-morbidities and they had had taken both doses of vaccine.

A fine of ₹1,15,37,280 has been collected so far in 95,526 cases of norms violation in Dakshina Kannada.

With 12,178 people getting the vaccine on Tuesday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 34.08 lakh. Of these, 17.96 lakh have taken the first dose and 15.68 lakh their second. As many as 42,727 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, two COVID-19 deaths and 50 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 31 patients are symptomatic and 19 patients are asymptomatic. With 89 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 572. TPR was put at 3.7%.

There are 22 patients in the general ward, 11 in the high dependency unit, eight in ICU without ventilators and five patients in ICU with ventilators in the district.

As many as 5,341 persons were vaccinated in Udupi on Tuesday taking the total of such people to 19.94 lakh. Of these, 10.42 lakh have taken their first dose, 9.13 lakh their second and 38,418 people have taken the precautionary dose.