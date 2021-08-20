Six deaths in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

20 August 2021 22:38 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported six COVID-19 deaths and 341 new cases on Friday. Of the deceased, three were from outside the district, two from Mangaluru and one from Bantwal taluks. Four died 72 hours after admission to hospital and one each died within 48 hours and 24 hours of admission. With 351 patients having been discharged, the number of active cases stood at 3,285. The test positivity rate was put at 3%. A fine of ₹1,03,63,620 has so far been collected in 85,150 cases of norms violation.

Udupi district reported 176 new cases of which 96 are from Udupi taluk, 37 from Kundapur taluk, 40 from Karkala taluk and three from outside the district. As many as 147 are in home isolation while 29 are in government health facilities. With 80 patients having been discharged, the number of active cases was put at 1,421. There are four cases of mucormycosis. A fine of ₹53,75,220 has so far been collected in 47,945 cases of norms violation.

With 3,288 people vaccinated on Friday, a total of 13,77,086 people have received their vaccine in Dakshina Kannada so far. In Udupi, 5,97,467 people have received their first dose, while 2,20,319 have received their second dose of vaccine so far.

Advertising

Advertising