Six deaths, 589 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

As many as six COVID-19 patients died and 589 new cases were reported in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Tuesday.

Dakshina Kannada saw five COVID-19 deaths and 482 new cases. With 651 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,780. As many as 6,372 people received their vaccine. One patient died and seven were discharged taking the number of mucormycosis cases to 38. A fine of ₹84.17 lakh has so far been collected in 69,731 cases of people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms, said a bulletin from the district administration.

In Udupi district, one COVID-19 patient died and 107 new cases were reported. With 306 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,683. As many as 6,043 persons received their vaccine. There are seven cases of mucormycosis. A fine of ₹46.68 lakh has so far been collected in 41,323 cases of norms violation, said a bulletin from the district administration.