Six deaths, 520 new COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Mangaluru

05 February 2022 01:56 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported four COVID-19 deaths and 319 new cases on Friday. With 669 patients being discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,435. Test positivity rate (TPR) was 5.08%.

Eight of the new cases were from a nursing college hostel in Mangaluru taluk.

With 18,235 people getting vaccinated on Friday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada has reached 33.01 lakh. Of these, 17.8 lakh have taken their first dose and 14.85 lakh their second. As many as 36,098 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, two COVID-19 patients died and 201 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 123 patients are symptomatic, while 78 patients are asymptomatic. With 467 patients getting discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,428. The TPR stood at 9.1%.

There are 66 patients in the general ward, 27 in the high dependency unit, 18 in ICU without ventilators, and four in ICU with ventilators in Udupi district. There are 42 active containment zones.

As many as 8,339 persons were vaccinated and this took the total number of vaccinated people in Udupi to 19.51 lakh. Of these, 10.34 lakh have taken their first dose, 8.84 lakh their second, and 32,234 people have taken the precautionary dose in the district so far.