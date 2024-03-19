ADVERTISEMENT

Six-day ‘rangotsava’ to begin at St. Aloysius College from tomorrow

March 19, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Prakash Raj addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

A six-day ‘rangotsava’ or theatre festival will begin at St. Aloysius College here on Wednesday, according to actor Prakash Raj.

The festival titled ‘Nehada Naiyege’ is organised by theatre group Nirdiganta of Srirangapatna, Mr. Raj, the founder of the group told presspersons here on Monday.

The ‘rangotsava’ will be held on four stages. It will feature eight dramas, six music events, screening of a film and staging a Yakshagana performance. In addition, there will be interactive sessions on the dramas performed, demonstrations, a seminar and interactions with artists, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior actor Nana Patekar will inaugurate the festival at 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be followed by a drama ‘Bob Marley from Kodihalli’ directed by K. P. Lakshmana and presented by theatre group Jangama Collective of Bengaluru.

The seminar on March 24 will be attended by H.S. Shivaprakash, Savitha Rani, Krupakara Senani, K. Ramaiah and K.Y. Narayanaswamy.

There will be a session on the current status and trends of theatre on March 25. In all, 22 artists, promoters of theatre activities, will speak on the topic.

The rangotsava is supported by several theatre groups of Mangaluru, Mr. Raj said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US