Six-day ‘rangotsava’ to begin at St. Aloysius College from tomorrow

March 19, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Prakash Raj addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday.

Actor Prakash Raj addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

A six-day ‘rangotsava’ or theatre festival will begin at St. Aloysius College here on Wednesday, according to actor Prakash Raj.

The festival titled ‘Nehada Naiyege’ is organised by theatre group Nirdiganta of Srirangapatna, Mr. Raj, the founder of the group told presspersons here on Monday.

The ‘rangotsava’ will be held on four stages. It will feature eight dramas, six music events, screening of a film and staging a Yakshagana performance. In addition, there will be interactive sessions on the dramas performed, demonstrations, a seminar and interactions with artists, he said.

Senior actor Nana Patekar will inaugurate the festival at 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be followed by a drama ‘Bob Marley from Kodihalli’ directed by K. P. Lakshmana and presented by theatre group Jangama Collective of Bengaluru.

The seminar on March 24 will be attended by H.S. Shivaprakash, Savitha Rani, Krupakara Senani, K. Ramaiah and K.Y. Narayanaswamy.

There will be a session on the current status and trends of theatre on March 25. In all, 22 artists, promoters of theatre activities, will speak on the topic.

The rangotsava is supported by several theatre groups of Mangaluru, Mr. Raj said.

