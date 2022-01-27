Six COVID-19 deaths in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported four COVID-19 deaths and 678new cases, including 42 from two clusters, on Thursday. With 755 patients discharged, the number active cases stood at 5,244. Test positivity rate (TPR) has been put at 8.04%.

With 4,808 people vaccinated, the total number of people covered in Dakshina Kannada district has reached 31.9 lakh. Of these, 17.46 lakh have taken the first dose, 14.14 the second and 29,014 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, two COVID-19 patients died and 948 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 589 patients are symptomatic, while the remaining 359 patients are asymptomatic. With 901 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,705. The overall TPR has been put at 23.69%

With 1,476 people vaccinated, the total number covered reached 19.19 lakh. Of these, 10.31 lakh people have taken the first dose, 8.68 lakh the second and 19,469 have received the precautionary dose.