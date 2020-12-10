Six couples enter into wedlock in mass wedding at Kukke Subrahmanya, Mulki

As many as four couples entered into wedlock during a mass marriage celebration at Sri Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Kukke, Dakshina Kannada, on Thursday.

The temple which is administered by the Religious and Charitable Endowments Department sponsored the mass marriage.

Harish and K. Divya, A. Naveen Kumar and M. Geetha, Shivarama Ainakidu and Pushpa Devaragadde, and Anand and K. Shobha were the couples who tied the knot during the celebrations solomnised as per Hindu rituals by priest Madhusudhana Kalluraya.

The couples were later felicitated with shawls and provided the maha prasada of the presiding deity.

Temple administrator and Puttur Sub Division Assistant Commissioner Yatish Ullal said mass marriages would inspire to lead a simple life and wished that Sri Subrahmanya bless the couples.

While the brides were provided ₹10,000 cash and a gold taali, the grooms were provided ₹5,000 cash by the temple management. The couples were also given fixed deposit receipts of ₹10,000 each by the Revenue Department under the Adarsha Vivaha scheme while couple belonging to Scheduled Castes were also given ₹50,000 by the Social Welfare Department under the simple marriage scheme.

Temple executive officer M.H. Ravindra, assistant EO Pushpalatha, development committee members, and others were present.

Two couples also entered into wedlock at a mass marriage ceremony at the Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple at Mulki on Thursday.