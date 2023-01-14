ADVERTISEMENT

Six booked for assault of college student

January 14, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

This is the second moral policing incident in DK this year

The Hindu Bureau

The Vitla police booked six persons for the alleged assault of a college student for speaking to a girl seated next to him in the KSRTC bus on Thursday (January 12) evening.

In the complaint filed on Friday, Mohammed Shariq, 19, a student of a college in Balmatta, said he boarded the KSRTC bus bound to his home in Veerakhamba village in Bantwal taluk and offered a chocolate to a girl seated next to him.

As the bus reached Kelinja of Veerkhamba village around 4.30 p.m., six persons got into the bus and rained blows on Shariq. The assaulters then got off the bus.

Shariq got off the bus and went home to inform his parents about the incident. As he was unable to bear the pain of the injury, he got admitted at Bantwal Government Hospital on Thursday night.

The police registered a case against Chandrashekar, Prajwal, Rohit and three others for offences punishable under Sections 143, 147 and 329 of Indian Penal Code. The police arrested two persons.

Second incident

This is the second ‘moral policing’ incident reported in Dakshina Kannada this year. A group of people abducted and assaulted a 20-year-old Muslim man after he was found talking to a 17-year-old girl in the KSRTC bus stand in Kukke Subrahmanya on January 5.

